Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two of Australia Women’s Cricket team ‘touched inappropriately’ at World Cup

Cricket Australia have issued a statement (PA)
Cricket Australia have issued a statement (PA) (PA Archive)
  • Two members of Australia's Women's Cricket World Cup team were "touched inappropriately" by a member of the public in India.
  • The incident took place on Thursday in Indore, during a day off for the team following their group-stage victory over England.
  • Cricket Australia confirmed the players were approached and touched by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe.
  • The matter was reported to the police by team security, who are now handling the investigation.
  • Reports from India indicate an arrest has been made, and security protocols in the area have been reviewed in the aftermath of the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in