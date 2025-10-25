Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two Australia players ‘touched inappropriately’ at Women’s Cricket World Cup

Cricket Australia said two members of the team were involved in the incident in Indore, India

Rory Dollard
Saturday 25 October 2025 13:59 BST
Two members of Australia’s Women’s Cricket World Cup team were “touched inappropriately” by a member of the public in India, Cricket Australia has said.

The incident is understood to have occurred on Thursday in Indore, a day off for the team following their group-stage victory over England.

CA said in a statement: “We can confirm two members of the Australian Women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore.

“The matter was reported by team security to police who are handling the matter.”

Reports from India indicate that an arrest has been made and that security protocols in the area were reviewed in the aftermath of the incident.

PA has approached the International Cricket Council for comment.

