Australia crash to shock defeat against Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

Australia's Travis Head reacts after being dismissed against Zimbabwe
Australia's Travis Head reacts after being dismissed against Zimbabwe (AFP/Getty)
  • Australia suffered a stunning 23-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, harming their chances of sealing Super 8 qualification.
  • Zimbabwe, batting first, set a target of 170, with opener Brian Bennett scoring an unbeaten 64 runs.
  • Australia's chase began disastrously, losing four wickets inside five overs and struggling to build momentum.
  • Despite Matt Renshaw's 65 and Glenn Maxwell's 31, Australia were dismissed for 146 in 19.3 overs.
  • Blessing Muzarabani led Zimbabwe's bowling attack, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs to secure the upset victory.
