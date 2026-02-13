Australia crash to shock defeat against Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup
- Australia suffered a stunning 23-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, harming their chances of sealing Super 8 qualification.
- Zimbabwe, batting first, set a target of 170, with opener Brian Bennett scoring an unbeaten 64 runs.
- Australia's chase began disastrously, losing four wickets inside five overs and struggling to build momentum.
- Despite Matt Renshaw's 65 and Glenn Maxwell's 31, Australia were dismissed for 146 in 19.3 overs.
- Blessing Muzarabani led Zimbabwe's bowling attack, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs to secure the upset victory.
