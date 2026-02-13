Zimbabwe stun Australia in huge T20 World Cup upset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia were dealt a stunning upset in the T20 World Cup after the depleted former champions crashed to a 23-run defeat by Zimbabwe, harming their chances of sealing Super 8 qualification.

Opener Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64 helped Zimbabwe set a target of 170 in Columbo, and Australia made a disastrous start as they chased their second win in Group B.

The 2021 winners lost four wickets inside five overs before Glenn Maxwell departed for 31 to leave them at 106 for 5.

Matt Renshaw attempted to steady the ship again during his innings of 65 but Zimbabwe's bowlers led by Blessing Muzarabani (4-17) turned up the heat to dismiss Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs.

open image in gallery Australia lost four wickets inside five overs ( AFP/Getty )

Facing Australia in a T20 World Cup for the first time in 19 years - in which they pulled off a famous five-wicket win - Zimbabwe reached 47 not out in six powerplay overs after being asked to bat first.

Australia's stand-in skipper Travis Head brought Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann and Maxwell into the attack but his side failed to arrest the flow of runs, even after Marcus Stoinis had Tadiwanashe Marumani caught behind for 35.

That setback barely mattered for Zimbabwe as Bennett helped guide them past the 100-run mark in the 13th over and brought up his half-century while stitching together a 70-run partnership with Ryan Burl.

open image in gallery Zimbabwe flew beyond the 100-run mark by the 13th over on their way to a stunning victory ( Getty )

Australia were left sweating when Stoinis walked off after being hit on his hand while attempting‹to stop a ferocious shot by Burl, who was dismissed for 35 on the next ball, bowled by Cameron Green to complete the 16th over.

Australia composed themselves and tightened things up through Zampa and Nathan Ellis, but Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza took his team to 169-2 with the first six of the innings on the final ball.

Australia were quickly in trouble as Muzarabani and Brad Evans ripped through the top order, removing both Green and Tim David for ducks as they slumped to 29 for four.

Renshaw and Maxwell restored some order, putting on 77 for the fifth wicket on their way to scores of 65 and 31 respectively, but once they were removed the tail went quickly.