Why Australian Open is set for early start on Saturday

Jannik Sinner will be in action on Saturday
Jannik Sinner will be in action on Saturday (AP)
  • Australian Open organisers have brought forward Saturday's schedule in response to forecasts of extreme heat in Melbourne.
  • Third-round matches on the main show courts will now commence at 10:30 am local time, an hour earlier than usual, with outside courts starting at 10 am.
  • Temperatures are predicted to soar to 40 degrees Celsius by late afternoon, prompting the changes to ensure player safety.
  • The tournament employs a heat stress scale, which considers factors like air temperature and humidity, potentially leading to cooling breaks or full suspension of play on outside courts.
  • Should the heat scale reach its highest point, play on outside courts would be halted, but matches on the three main show courts with roofs would continue.
