Australian Open schedule change announced amid forecasts of extreme heat
Extreme heat is expected in Melbourne and Australian Open organisers have responded by changing Saturday’s schedule
Play at the Australian Open is set to commence earlier than scheduled on Saturday, as organisers respond to forecasts of extreme heat in Melbourne.
Third-round matches at Melbourne Park will now begin at 10.30am local time on the main show courts, an hour ahead of the usual start, with action on the outside courts kicking off at 10am.
Temperatures are predicted to soar throughout the day, potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius by late afternoon.
The tournament implemented its heat stress scale in 2019, a system designed to ensure player safety during adverse conditions.
This scale considers various factors including air temperature, radiant heat, humidity, and wind speed. Should the scale hit certain thresholds, measures such as cooling breaks between sets are introduced at level four, with a full suspension of play mandated at level five.
If the scale reaches its highest point, matches on outside courts would be halted until conditions improve.
However, play would continue indoors on the three show courts equipped with roofs. For Saturday's schedule, all but three of the main draw singles matches are slated for covered courts.
Among the prominent players scheduled for the day session is two-time defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner, while Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are set to play in the evening.
Tournament director Craig Tiley commented: "We expect pleasant conditions tomorrow morning, in the mid-20s, and will start play earlier and take advantage of the more temperate conditions."
The weather did not affect several of the men’s and women’s top players on Friday as they booked their places in the fourth round.
On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16, with the latter having to come through a five-set thriller, while female stars Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also progressed after being pushed hard in their respective matches.
