Australian Open set for another schedule change as extreme heat hits Melbourne
- Organisers of the Australian Open have adjusted the schedule due to an anticipated heatwave during the quarter-finals, with temperatures expected to reach up to 46C in Melbourne.
- The tournament's extreme heat protocol, which includes a 1-5 heat stress scale, was triggered during Jannik Sinner's third-round match on Saturday, leading to a suspension of play and roof closure.
- Sinner admitted he was “lucky” with the timing of the suspension, which allowed him to recover and win his match after struggling with cramps in 40C heat.
- Schedule changes for the quarter-finals include earlier start times for some matches, such as Aryna Sabalenka's, and the likelihood of roofs being closed on main courts.
- Special conditions are also in place for tournament staff and ball kids, while the wheelchair tournament's start has been moved to Wednesday.