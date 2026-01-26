Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australian Open set for another schedule change as extreme heat hits Melbourne

Jannik Sinner struggled badly in the heat on Saturday
Jannik Sinner struggled badly in the heat on Saturday (Getty)
  • Organisers of the Australian Open have adjusted the schedule due to an anticipated heatwave during the quarter-finals, with temperatures expected to reach up to 46C in Melbourne.
  • The tournament's extreme heat protocol, which includes a 1-5 heat stress scale, was triggered during Jannik Sinner's third-round match on Saturday, leading to a suspension of play and roof closure.
  • Sinner admitted he was “lucky” with the timing of the suspension, which allowed him to recover and win his match after struggling with cramps in 40C heat.
  • Schedule changes for the quarter-finals include earlier start times for some matches, such as Aryna Sabalenka's, and the likelihood of roofs being closed on main courts.
  • Special conditions are also in place for tournament staff and ball kids, while the wheelchair tournament's start has been moved to Wednesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in