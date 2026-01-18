Venus Williams makes history at the Australian Open
- Venus Williams, 45, made history as the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open singles tournament after accepting a wildcard.
- She was defeated by Serbia's Olga Danilovic, 24, in a three-set thriller, with the final score being 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
- Williams initially took the first set and held a 4-0 lead in the deciding third set before Danilovic staged a remarkable comeback, winning the final six games.
- Despite the loss, Williams received a standing ovation and is set to compete in the doubles tournament alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova.
- Williams indicated her tennis comeback is not over, expressing a desire to play a more regular schedule and continue improving her game.