Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The domestic matches to be played abroad after Uefa approve requests

Barcelona will play Villarreal in Miami, while Milan will play Como in Perth, Australia
Barcelona will play Villarreal in Miami, while Milan will play Como in Perth, Australia (Getty Images)
  • UEFA has reluctantly approved requests for Barcelona to play Villarreal in Miami and AC Milan to play Como in Perth, Australia.
  • UEFA President Alexander Ceferin stated that this decision is "exceptional" and will not set a "precedent" for future matches.
  • UEFA remains opposed to domestic league matches being staged outside their home country, citing concerns for league integrity and fan disenfranchisement.
  • The final decision to allow these games abroad now rests with FIFA, which is in the process of finalising new regulations on the matter.
  • Football Supporters Europe (FSE) welcomed UEFA's general opposition but criticised the approval of these two specific games, calling for robust rules to protect domestic competitions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in