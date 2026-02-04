Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Virgo delivers final BBC commentary before death aged 79

John Virgo's final BBC commentary before death
  • Snooker legend and broadcaster John Virgo has died at the age of 79.
  • Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, was renowned for his long career as both a player and a commentator.
  • He was widely recognised for his distinctive catchphrase, 'Where's the cue ball going?', during his broadcasting work.
  • His final BBC commentary was delivered at this year's Masters final.
  • News of his passing was confirmed on Wednesday, 4 February, by the World Snooker Tour, which led to an outpouring of tributes.
