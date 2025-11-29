Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ben Stokes insists his England team is not ‘arrogant’ amid fierce Ashes criticism

Ben Stokes insists his team are not ‘arrogant’ (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Ben Stokes insists his team are not ‘arrogant’ (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England captain Ben Stokes has dismissed former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson's accusation that his team is "arrogant" following their humiliating two-day defeat in the first Ashes Test in Perth.
  • Johnson's criticism, published in the West Australian newspaper, also scrutinised England's preparation for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Brisbane.
  • Stokes acknowledged the team's disappointing performance and the frustration of fans but insisted the players are "absolutely desperate" to win the Ashes series.
  • England's decision not to play a pink-ball warm-up match ahead of the second Test has drawn further scrutiny.
  • Former England bowler Stuart Broad described pink-ball Tests as a "lottery", highlighting Australia's strong record and England's poor one in such matches. Ben
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in