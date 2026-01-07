England sweat on Ben Stokes fitness after dramatic injury
- England captain Ben Stokes sustained a right adductor injury while bowling on day four of the Ashes Test in Sydney.
- He bowled just 10 deliveries before pulling up and limping off the field, later batting for only five balls.
- Teammate Jacob Bethell suggested Stokes' condition means he is unlikely to bowl on the final day.
- Stokes has a history of injuries and has bowled the second-most overs in a series since 2018 during this Ashes tour.
- The injury adds to England's challenges, as they ended day four with a lead of just 119 runs, and Stokes is not scheduled to play again until June.