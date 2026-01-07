Ben Stokes injury update issued by Jacob Bethell ahead of final Ashes day
England’s captain pulled up with a right adductor injury while bowling on day four in Sydney
Ben Stokes looks set to miss the final day of the Ashes in Sydney on Thursday after suffering a right adductor injury while bowling on day four.
The England captain bowled just 10 deliveries on Wednesday before pulling up in his follow-through, clutching his right groin. He then limped off the field while his team were still bowling.
Valiantly, Stokes did bat later in the day but lasted just five balls after nicking off Beau Webster for just one run. And Jacob Bethell, whose maiden Test century gives England a slim chance heading into the final day, acknowledged that the signs “don’t bode well” for Stokes bowling in Australia’s second innings.
"I don't know the exact injury, but he's moving pretty gingerly,” Bethell said. An England statement earlier in the day said that Stokes was being assessed for a “right adductor complaint.”
Bethell added: "I haven't had time to chat to him properly yet. When he was out in the middle, he said he would be walking, that there wouldn't be one unless it was a long one.
"I don't think that bodes too well for him bowling tomorrow."
England ended day four on 302-8, with a lead of just 119 runs. A decision on Stokes’ participation on Thursday is yet to be made.
Stokes has battled knee, hamstring and shoulder injuries in recent years and, before the Ashes, has not featured in full in any of England’s last four Test series.
The 34-year-old has bowled 101.1 overs over the course of five Test matches in Australia, the second-most he has bowled in a single series since 2018.
England have also lost fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to injury in what has been a chastening tour down under.
"If this is the way it ends, it is desperately sad,” Jonathan Agnew told BBC’s Test Match Special.
"He spoke about his dreams of flying back from here having won the Ashes. That won't be happening. A really sad way for Ben Stokes' series to end. That sums up the whole thing really."
Stokes is not in England’s T20 World Cup squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka over February-March and has no franchise commitments. He is next scheduled to play at the start of England’s Test summer against New Zealand in June.
