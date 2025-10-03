Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham leadership group revealed after key midfielder signs new deal

Frank on the importance of mental health in football

Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Uruguay international joined Spurs in early 2022 from Juventus and has since made 122 appearances, including starting their Europa League final victory.

Bentancur expressed his happiness to continue with the club, highlighting his family's contentment and his ambition to win more trophies.

He also acknowledged the arrival of new head coach Thomas Frank and the appointment of Cristian Romero as the new captain.

Frank subsequently named a new leadership group for the 2025-26 season, which includes Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, and James Maddison.

