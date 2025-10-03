Rodrigo Bentancur commits future to Tottenham by penning long-term contract
Bentancur joined Spurs at the start of 2022 and has gone on to make 122 appearances
Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham.
Uruguay international Bentancur joined Spurs at the start of 2022 from Juventus and has gone on to make 122 appearances for the Premier League club - including starting their Europa League final triumph in May.
The 28-year-old had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal but has committed his long-term future to Tottenham under new boss Thomas Frank.
Bentancur told the official club website: "I feel really good and I'm very happy to continue my story with this fantastic club.
"My family are happy; I have fantastic friends and team-mates who work hard every day. I love this club and feel really good here.
"Winning the Europa League was a fantastic moment and we want to build on this now, to win more trophies.
"We have a new head coach, a new captain (Cristian Romero) and I want to enjoy many more years at the club."
Frank named his Tottenham leadership group for the 2025-26 season later on Friday, with captain Cristian Romero joined by Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison.
"All five players have leadership qualities and, crucially, the potential to become even better leaders," Frank said.
"It's important that the whole dressing room is represented in this leadership group, and Cuti, Ben, Madders, Vic and Micky do that."
PA
