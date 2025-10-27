Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager – former coach and player to take charge on interim basis
- Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his position as Celtic manager with immediate effect.
- His departure follows Celtic's defeat to Hearts, which left the club eight points adrift of the Scottish Premiership's top spot.
- Celtic confirmed the resignation, thanking Rodgers for his contributions during two successful periods at the club.
- Former manager Martin O’Neill and ex-player Shaun Maloney will take charge of the team on an interim basis.
- The club has initiated the process to appoint a new permanent manager.