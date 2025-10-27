Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager with interim replacements revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his position as Celtic manager with immediate effect.

Rodgers’ departure comes the day after the Hoops succumbed to defeat at Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, leaving the defending champions eight points adrift of top spot.

The club have confirmed that former manager Martin O’Neill, alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney, will take charge of the side on an interim basis.

“Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation,” a club statement said.

“It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.”

It brings an end to Rodgers’ second stint in charge of Celtic, in which he guided the club to two more league titles - the same number he achieved between 2016 and 2019 before his move to Leicester City.

After returning to replace Ange Postecoglou in 2023, the Northern Irishman recorded league and cup doubles in both full seasons of his tenure, winning the Scottish Cup in 2023/24 before lifting the Scottish League Cup last year.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club,” the statement adds.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.”

But despite past success, Rodgers has overseen an underwhelming start to the new season, one that has left his side with ground to make up in the title race after only five wins of their first nine.

After being denied Champions League qualification by Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty, Celtic have failed to capitalise on Old Firm rivals Rangers’ even sharper drop-off in the league, with the catastrophic reign of Russell Martin appearing to take the Gers out of the title equation from the outset.

open image in gallery Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his role with immediate effect ( PA Wire )

Yet this season will be no one-horse race for Celtic, who already find themselves with an eight-point gap to recover to catch up with runaway leaders Hearts.

They will now need to turn their season around with a new face in the dugout, with Celtic revealing that the search for a permanent replacement for Rodgers is underway.

For now, ex-Aston Villa and Sunderland boss O’Neill, alongside former Wigan and Scotland midfielder Maloney, will take the reins.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”