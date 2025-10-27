Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aberdeen have hired Lutz Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director in what will be the German’s latest stop in an extraordinary football career.

Pfannenstiel, who will join the Scottish Premiership side in December, had a unique playing career which saw him become the first man to play for clubs in all six Fifa confederations.

He played for 25 clubs in total, spanning 13 countries, including Nottingham Forest, Wimbledon and Huddersfield.

But the remarkable instances do not end there.

The 52-year-old, who played as a goalkeeper, spent 101 days in a Singapore prison after being found guilty of match-fixing charges in 2000 but protests his innocence.

The former German youth international stopped breathing three times while playing for Bradford Park Avenue in the Northern Premier League in 2002 following a collision with Clayton Donaldson, who later played for Hibernian. He was resuscitated on the pitch.

Pfannenstiel has detailed other episodes in his playing career in his autobiography, including modelling for Armani and “borrowing” a penguin from a wildlife colony and keeping it in his bath for two days in New Zealand.

His playing career spanned 13 countries including Malaysia, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Namibia, Armenia and Albania.

Since hanging up his gloves, he has worked as a TV pundit in Germany, set up a charity to campaign on climate change awareness, and worked for a number of clubs in recruitment and scouting.

Pfannenstiel had senior roles with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim, where he was credited for playing a key role in the recruitment of players such as Roberto Firmino and Joelinton.

open image in gallery Pfannenstiel was credited with playing a key role in the recruitment of players such as Roberto Firmino and Joelinton while at Hoffenheim ( Getty )

He moved to St Louis in 2020 and oversaw major development of the club, who became the first Major League Soccer newcomers to win a conference title in 2023. He left in August amid criticism of recent head coach appointments.

Speaking on his hiring of Pfannenstiel, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “We are pleased to welcome Lutz and his significant experience to Pittodrie.

“With extensive coaching, scouting, young player development and leadership expertise gained across different roles and cultures, we believe Lutz will be a catalyst in the club’s quest to deliver its football aspirations over the next few years.

“In particular, his technical knowledge, academy development experience and global recruitment network were key factors in the board selecting him for this critical role, as we strive to align consistent on-field success with our player-development model.”

Cormack added that the German would be responsible for “all football and performance areas”.

Pfannenstiel said: “Aberdeen FC has what many clubs around the world can only dream of – that is rich tradition, a storied history and a true football soul.

“I look forward to bringing my depth of experience in football to a Scottish city and region that lives for the game and look forward to being an active part of this great community.”