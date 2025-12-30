Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brennan Johnson nears Tottenham exit after £35m fee agreed with Premier League rivals

Brennan Johnson looks set to leave Tottenham next month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brennan Johnson looks set to leave Tottenham next month (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Crystal Palace has agreed a deal worth approximately £35m to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson.
  • Johnson, 24, scored the winning goal in last season's Europa League final, ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought.
  • Despite his past success, Johnson has seen limited playing time this season under manager Thomas Frank, starting only six Premier League matches.
  • The Wales international, who joined Tottenham for £47.5m in summer 2023, is yet to decide on the move, with other clubs also reportedly interested.
  • Should the transfer be finalised, it would represent Tottenham's fourth-highest player sale in their history.
