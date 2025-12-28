Thomas Frank drops big hint on Tottenham’s January transfer plans: ‘We will be in the market’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has suggested Tottenham will be active in the January transfer window after the club signed off the year with a win at Crystal Palace.

Spurs have had a turbulent first half of the campaign, with woeful home form plaguing Frank’s first season at the club.

And while they go into the 2026 in the bottom half of the Premier League table - sitting 11th - they do so off the back of a win after narrowly beating Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, courtesy of teenager Archie Gray’s first senior goal.

Following the match, Frank was asked whether he will be looking to strengthen his squad in the bid for consistency during the remainder of the season.

"Of course the window will open and we will be in the market and see if there's anything we can do," he told Sky Sports.

"But it needs to be something where we think it can clearly improve the team, if not I'd rather want to wait. But we will be out there."

Tottenham were active in the summer as Frank remodelled Spurs’ attack, spending big on the likes of Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus while also signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan.

However, none of their forward recruits have hit the ground running in north London, with the trio boasting just three league goals combined.

open image in gallery Xavi Simons’ red card last week encapsulated his early life at Tottenham ( Action Images via Reuters )

Tottenham’s shortfalls in front of goal has contributed to the club’s failure to do the business on home soil, failing to win seven of their nine games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term - a record which includes five defeats.

One of Frank’s sources of encouragement will be his side’s teenage midfield core, with Lucas Bergvall and Gray impressing for the Lilywhites.

"He got his matchwinner moment,” Frank replied when asked about Gray’s goal at Selhurst Park. “Very big. Very happy for him.

“I think he's growing a lot. I think he's doing a lot of things right in the middle of the park. Really liked that today. He just ended up with a goal. I think it was very good."