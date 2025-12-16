Manchester United weigh up January move for highly rated Premier League target
Ruben Amorim is said to admire the highly rated 25-year-old’s versatility
Manchester United are willing to move on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, if rival clubs attempt to sign him in January.
The 25-year-old scored against Ruben Amorim's side in the 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday evening to further illustrate why he is so valued.
Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract that is active from 1 January, which has ensured clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been looking at the player.
United feel they have a strong chance at his signature, and are understood to be preparing for a high-spending summer, but are willing to make moves in January if the situation demands.
Amorim and the United football hierarchy are said to especially admire Semenyo’s tactical versatility, which they see as being especially valuable to the Portuguese manager’s demands.
While the Ghanaian would be used as a forward, too, United have a vision of him playing as an attacking wing-back with Amad Diallo on the other side.
Semenyo is said to be open to such a move, as he weighs up his own future.
Otherwise, United’s priority is midfield, and they want to sign two players - with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson top targets - over January and summer.
