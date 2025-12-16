Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United wanted him to move to Saudi Arabia last summer

Fernandes was the subject of interest from Saudi teams in the summer, with reports claiming he rejected a £100m move to Al Hilal

Chris Wilson
Tuesday 16 December 2025 12:50 GMT
Comments
Fernandes is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with an option for anther year
Fernandes is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with an option for anther year (Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the club “wanted me to go” after Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal reportedly made a £100m offer for the midfielder last summer.

The deal would have seen Fernandes play for the Saudi side in last summer’s Club World Cup, and while the Portuguese could have earned up to £700,000 per week, he rejected it after holding positive talks with manager Ruben Amorim.

However, Fernandes has revealed that he felt the club wanted him to make the move, explaining that “it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything”.

“I could have left in the last transfer window, I would have earned much more money, I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club,” Fernandes told Portuguese Canal 11, a channel owned by the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all,” he added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in