Bruno Fernandes reveals reasons behind decision to remain at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal to stay at Manchester United.

The United captain said he wants to carry on playing in the major competitions and said that manager Ruben Amorim kept asking him to remain at Old Trafford.

And Fernandes, who could reportedly could have quadrupled his wages, said his wife and Amorim persuaded him to stay as he preferred to carry on competing for trophies in Europe.

He explained: “There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask me about it. It was a big offer, very ambitious. There was a waiting period for me to think about the future.”

Fernandes’ Portugal teammates Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo play for Al Hilal but Amorim has often said he wanted to keep his compatriot and stated last week on their post-season tour of Asia that he was confident the midfielder would stay.

Fernandes has won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his five-and-a-half years at Old Trafford and hopes for more trophies but said he would have gone to Saudi Arabia if United wanted to sell him.

And Fernandes added: “As I have always said, I would be willing to do it if Manchester United thought so. I spoke to the coach Ruben Amorim who really tried to talk me out of it. The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.

“I spoke to my wife and family, and she asked me what my personal goals were in my career. It would have been easy to move there but I want to keep myself at the highest level, playing in the big competitions and I feel capable of it. I am happy with my decision.”

Fernandes scored 19 goals and got 19 assists to be named United’s player of the year for a fourth time, but they still recorded their lowest league finish for half a century.

And Fernandes, speaking as Portugal prepare to face Germany in the Nations League, admitted: “Our season was very tough. We weren’t able to achieve our goals.”

While United were not willing to sell the 30-year-old, they are open to offers for a host of other players as they prepare to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are interested in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.