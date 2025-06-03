Why Manchester United are confident of signing Bryan Mbeumo as attacking overhaul continues
The Brentford forward is thought to desire a move to Old Trafford and could follow Matheus Cunha in signing for the club
Manchester United are interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and are confident he wants to move to Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim wants to make the 25-year-old his second summer signing, with Matheus Cunha set to complete a £62.5m move from Wolves when he returns from international duty with Brazil.
United are yet to agree a fee with Brentford for Mbeumo, who has attracted attention from Newcastle and could be valued at around £60m.
But Amorim has targeted the Cameroon international as he looks to add goals to a United side who only scored 44 times in the Premier League last season.
Cunha got 15 top-flight goals for Wolves while Mbeumo got a career-best tally of 20 for Brentford – a total only topped by Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak – last season, as well as seven assists.
A 2019 signing from Troyes, Mbeumo has scored 70 goals in 242 games for Brentford but is out of contract in 2026 and the Bees risk losing him on a free transfer if they do not sell him this summer.
United were also interested in Liam Delap as part of their attacking overhaul but the England Under-21 striker is set to join Chelsea instead.
United hope to fund some of their summer spending by selling unwanted players but Marcus Rashford, who is a target for Barcelona, is less likely to go to Aston Villa after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Unai Emery had a £40m option to buy the Mancunian.
Meanwhile, Chelsea may not take up their £25m option to purchase Jadon Sancho after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments