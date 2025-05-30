Ruben Amorim speaks out on Bruno Fernandes exit rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim believes that Bruno Fernandes will be at Manchester United next season as his captain mulls a move away from the club.

Fernandes is thought to be considering a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia after a disappointing season at Old Trafford that saw Amorim’s side miss out on European football.

Selling the midfielder could be one route to making up for the financial shortfall that failing to qualify for continental competition has caused, with his suitors reportedly willing to pay £100m to secure his signing.

Amorim, though, feels that Fernandes still wishes to stay in Manchester after producing a fine individual season amidst the club’s troubles.

"I don't think so,” Amorim said when asked if the friendly win over Hong Kong was Fernandes’s final game in a Manchester United shirt.

“I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think so. He is seeing us taking some action to change things. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things, but he shows that he wants to win.

“He’s really good. He needs to be in the best league in the world. We can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I talk to him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone you have that feeling if he wants to stay. The feeling I get every time I speak with him is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United. You never know."

Fernandes signed a contract extension to 2027, with an option of a further year, last year and is thought to be one of Manchester United’s best paid players.

