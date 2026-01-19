NFL team fires head coach after failing to reach the Super Bowl
- Sean McDermott has been dismissed as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, two days after their controversial 33-30 overtime defeat to Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.
- His nine-season tenure ended without a Super Bowl appearance, despite transforming the franchise into a consistent winner and ending a 17-year playoff drought.
- McDermott achieved a regular-season record of 98 wins and 50 losses, placing him second in the team's history for victories.
- Under his leadership, the Bills made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons and won 10 or more games for seven consecutive seasons.
- Despite consistent regular-season success, the team only reached the AFC Championship game twice, losing both times, and suffered multiple close playoff exits, including three in overtime.