Buffalo Bills head coach fired after controversial loss ended Super Bowl hopes

Sean McDermott has been dismissed by the Buffalo Bills, two days after the team’s controversial 33-30 overtime defeat to Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The decision, confirmed by two individuals with direct knowledge who spoke anonymously to AP as the team had yet to make an official announcement, brings an end to McDermott’s nine-season tenure.

During his time, McDermott was credited with transforming the franchise into a consistent winner, though his inability to secure a Super Bowl appearance ultimately proved to be his downfall.

Buffalo holds the unique distinction of being the first NFL team to win a playoff round in seven consecutive years without reaching the sport’s ultimate showpiece event.

The 51-year-old coach concluded his stint with a regular-season record of 98 wins and 50 losses, alongside an 8-8 playoff record.

open image in gallery Sean McDermott has been fired after Buffalo Bills failed to reach the Super Bowl ( AP )

This places him second in the team’s history for wins, behind Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who amassed 112 victories and an 11-8 playoff record over 11 seasons, famously guiding the Jim Kelly-led Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the early 1990s.

Despite quarterback Josh Allen breaking numerous passing and scoring records set by Kelly, the Bills under McDermott advanced to the AFC Championship game only twice during their seven-year playoff run, losing on both occasions to Kansas City.

The team’s last three playoff exits have all been decided by a mere three points, with three of McDermott’s playoff losses occurring in overtime.

This includes the memorable 42-36 defeat to Kansas City in the 2021 divisional round, dubbed "13 seconds" for the brief period Patrick Mahomes had to complete two passes for 44 yards, setting up Harrison Butker’s tying 49-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Despite these playoff inconsistencies, McDermott oversaw a period of significant regular-season success, with the team winning 10 or more games for seven consecutive seasons, including two 13-win campaigns in 2022 and 2024.

The Bills reached the playoffs in eight of McDermott’s nine seasons, notably ending a 17-year drought in 2017, which was then the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.