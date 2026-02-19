Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal will ‘get over the line’ as he signs new deal
- Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, committing his future to the club until 2031.
- The deal makes the 24-year-old the highest-paid player at Arsenal, with wages exceeding £300,000 per week.
- Saka expressed “immense joy” upon signing the new deal and believes Arsenal will “get over the line” in their pursuit of silverware.
- This extension secures Saka for his prime years, as Arsenal sought to fend off interest from other clubs in England and Europe.
- An academy product, Saka has been an integral part of Arsenal's team, making 239 appearances and scoring 78 goals, and is a fan-favourite.
