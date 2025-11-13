Jenson Button hits back at Ferrari boss after criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
- Ferrari chairman John Elkann urged drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to "talk less and focus on driving" following a double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
- Elkann's comments, made after Ferrari's World Endurance Championship triumph, praised the team's engineers and pit stops but criticised the drivers' performance.
- Former F1 world champion Jenson Button responded bluntly to Elkann, suggesting he "should lead by example" in a widely liked social media comment.
- The remarks have drawn criticism, with Leclerc calling for "unity" and Hamilton, who has had an underwhelming year, stating he will "never give up".
- Ferrari remains without a win in 21 races this season, with Hamilton yet to secure a podium finish.