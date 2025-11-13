Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Jenson Button gives blunt six-word riposte to John Elkann’s criticism of Ferrari drivers

Ferrari chairman Elkann said Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to ‘talk less and focus on driving’

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 13 November 2025 12:08 GMT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton labels debut Ferrari F1 season a 'nightmare'

Jenson Button offered a blunt response to John Elkann’s perceived criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this week.

After a double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Ferrari chairman Elkann implored the two drivers to “talk less and focus on driving”, while praising the team’s engineers and pit stops.

The comments have drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, with Leclerc calling for “unity” and Hamilton insisting he will “never give up” despite previously labelling his debut Scuderia campaign as a “nightmare”.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by John Elkann
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by John Elkann (AP)

Now, in response to Sky Sports F1’s Instagram post about Elkann’s comments, 2009 F1 world champion Button has made his feelings clear in no uncertain terms.

“Maybe John should lead by example,” Button said, in a comment which has generated nearly 25,000 likes.

Ferrari are without a win in 21 races this season, with star signing Hamilton podium-less in what has been an underwhelming year.

“Brazil was a huge disappointment,” said Elkann, a key player in persuading Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes, on Monday.

“If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they’ve done on the pit-stops. If we look at our engineers, there’s no doubt that the car has improved.

“If we look at the rest, it’s not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it’s important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it’s not impossible to get second place.”

Jenson Button: ‘Maybe John should lead by example’
Jenson Button: ‘Maybe John should lead by example’ (Getty Images)
Elkann (left) told Hamilton and Leclerc to ‘talk less’
Elkann (left) told Hamilton and Leclerc to ‘talk less’ (Getty Images)

Elkann was speaking in the wake of Ferrari’s triumph in the World Endurance Championship on Saturday, led by British driver James Calado.

Hamilton trails teammate Leclerc, who has registered seven podiums this year, by 66 points in this year’s F1 world championship.

Hamilton’s contract length has not been disclosed, but is reported to be a three-year, or two-plus-one, deal. Talks over an extension have not yet begun. Leclerc has a deal with the Scuderia until 2029.

The next race is in Las Vegas on 20-22 November, with two rounds remaining after that. Hamilton has never gone a whole F1 season without a top-three finish.

