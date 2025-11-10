Lewis Hamilton on ‘nightmare’ first F1 season at Ferrari

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has labelled his debut season for Ferrari as a “nightmare” after another chastening weekend, this time in Brazil.

Having only qualified 13th, Hamilton made a disastrous start, dropping to the back of the pack and was given a five-second penalty after a collision with Franco Colapinto on the opening lap.

Struggling with a broken floor, Hamilton retired midway through the race, bringing to an end a wretched day for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc’s retirement earlier in the race.

The 40-year-old is still without a podium in 21 grand prix starts for Ferrari and acknowledged his debut campaign, following his much-hyped move from Mercedes, has been way below his expectations.

Hamilton said: “This is a nightmare, and I’ve been living it for a while.

“The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team, and then the nightmare of results that we’ve had, the ups and downs, it is challenging.

“This weekend has been disastrous and disappointing for everyone. I am trying to keep my head above water and remain positive.”

Hamilton trails teammate Leclerc, who was running third when he was taken out of the race, by 66 points in the world championship.

open image in gallery Hamilton admits his debut season at Ferrari has been a ‘nightmare’ ( AP )

Hamilton continued: “Charles did a great job in qualifying, so there is some performance in that car.

“At this point, I have to believe there is something to come out of all these hardships that we have been going through. I am sure we are destined for something positive in the future.

“Maybe we are getting all our bad luck out of the way this year… who knows? We will not give up and we will come back fighting at the next race.”

Additional reporting by PA