Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

F1 standings after Brazil GP as Lando Norris extends lead to Oscar Piastri

Norris sealed a perfect weekend in Brazil as Piastri lost more ground in the race

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 09 November 2025 18:53 GMT
Comments
Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question

McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four-time world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.

FOLLOW LIVE: F1 Brazil GP race reaction

Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.

Here’s how the standings look after the Brazil GP

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Brazil GP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 45 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 41 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Norris now leads by 24 points to Oscar Piastri
Norris now leads by 24 points to Oscar Piastri (Getty Images)

F1 constructor standings (TBC)

1. McLaren - 721 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 370 points

3. Ferrari - 364 points

4. Red Bull - 351 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 21 points

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in