Charles Leclerc calls for ‘unity’ after Ferrari chairman criticises F1 drivers

Charles Leclerc has called for “unity” after Ferrari chairman John Elkann implored the Monegasque and Lewis Hamilton to “focus on driving and talk less” after a double DNF at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have won a race this year, while Hamilton is astonishingly yet to register a grand prix podium in what has been a disappointing debut campaign in Scuderia red. The 40-year-old labelled his season a “nightmare” after the race at Interlagos.

As for Leclerc, as he reflected on a “very difficult weekend” in Brazil, he tried to remain positive in his usual post-race post on Instagram despite his retirement on lap six.

“Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the constructors championship,” Leclerc wrote.

“It’s uphill from now and it’s clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races.

“We’ll give it all, as always.”

Hamilton was eventually retired by Ferrari on lap 40 in Sao Paulo, having collided with Carlos Sainz’s Williams and then Alpine’s Franco Colapinto early in the race.

The seven-time world champion also received a five-point penalty for his misjudged attempt to overtake Colapinto.

Hamilton, though, also intends to keep himself fully focused for the challenges ahead on the track as focus turns towards the next race in Las Vegas.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann ( AP )

“In the end, it wasn’t the race we wanted,” Hamilton said in his Instagram post.

“It’s gutting, especially after some good progress, but we will move on.

“I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever.”

The next race is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, 20-22 November. Hamilton has never gone a whole F1 season without a top-three finish.

Additional reporting by PA