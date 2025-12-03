Cadillac F1 lands Super Bowl TV commercial to make major new announcement
- Cadillac, backed by General Motors, is set to join the Formula One grid as the 11th team for the 2026 season.
- The brand announced plans to unveil its debut Formula One car design through a television commercial during the Super Bowl on 8 February.
- Team CEO Dan Towriss stated that the Super Bowl platform reflects Cadillac's “bold, innovative, and distinctly American heritage”.
- The 2026 season is scheduled to commence on 8 March in Australia, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez named as drivers for Cadillac.
- The Super Bowl is chosen for its massive viewership, with the 2024 event attracting 123.7 million viewers, making it the biggest annual US television event.