Cadillac to unveil first F1 car design during Super Bowl
Cadillac will be the 11th team on the F1 grid in the 2026 season
Cadillac is set to unveil its debut Formula One car design via a television advertisement during the Super Bowl on 8 February, the General Motors-backed brand announced on Wednesday.
Team CEO Dan Towriss, in a statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, said: "It gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula One team on a stage that reflects who we are.
“We're proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of."
Cadillac will join the starting grid as the 11th team when the season commences in Australia on 8 March, with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.
Bottas, 36, has previously driven for Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton, while he has also had stints at Williams, Alfa Romeo and Sauber.
Perez, 35, was Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull for several seasons and finished runner-up to the Dutchman in the 2023 World Championship standings.
He has also previously raced for McLaren and Force India.
An estimated 127.7 million viewers tuned in for this year's Super Bowl National Football League championship broadcast by Fox, the largest audience in TV history for a single-network telecast, according to the Nielsen ratings agency.
The Super Bowl is the biggest event on US television annually, and its audience has increased while traditional TV viewership declined. Some 123.7 million people watched the game in 2024 when the Kansas Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win its fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.
That was the first Super Bowl to be held in the state of Nevada, while the 2026 showpiece event in early February will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
