Cameron Norrie victory charge halted by rain at Australian Open

Cameron Norrie was on the brink of victory before rain started to fall in Melbourne
Cameron Norrie was on the brink of victory before rain started to fall in Melbourne (REUTERS)
  • Cameron Norrie was on the brink of victory when rain intervened at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
  • The Brit was facing America’s Emilio Nava in the second round as he looked to book his place in the last 32.
  • Norrie took the opening two sets 6-1, 7-6 to close in on victory, but was pegged back as Nava won the third set 6-4.
  • The fourth set went to a tie-break which Norrie led 4-3 before the umpire called a halt to proceedings as rain began to fall.
  • Norrie still needs three more points to secure victory when play gets back underway.

