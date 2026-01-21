Cameron Norrie victory charge halted by rain at Australian Open
- Cameron Norrie was on the brink of victory when rain intervened at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
- The Brit was facing America’s Emilio Nava in the second round as he looked to book his place in the last 32.
- Norrie took the opening two sets 6-1, 7-6 to close in on victory, but was pegged back as Nava won the third set 6-4.
- The fourth set went to a tie-break which Norrie led 4-3 before the umpire called a halt to proceedings as rain began to fall.
- Norrie still needs three more points to secure victory when play gets back underway.