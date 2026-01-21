British qualifier Arthur Fery knocked out of Australian Open after dream run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British hopeful Arthur Fery admitted his breakthrough run at the Australian Open ultimately caught up with him, as he exited the second round following a defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 23-year-old Londoner, who had enjoyed the best fortnight of his career, navigating three qualifying matches and stunning 20th seed Flavio Cobolli in the first round, ultimately succumbed 7-6 (4) 6-1 6-3 to the relentless Argentinian.

The opening set alone stretched to 79 minutes, with Fery more than holding his own, but he could not force a decisive advantage and his energy visibly waned thereafter.

open image in gallery Arthur Fery was knocked out of the Australian Open on Wednesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Reflecting on the gruelling encounter, Fery admitted: "The first set was long and it was intense. It definitely would have helped to win that one for the rest of the match.

“I don’t know if I would have been able to get through the match if I had won that one but it definitely felt like a turning point. Credit to him after, he played well.

“I’d already played four matches beforehand and I definitely felt that accumulation of matches today. When you lose that first set 7-6, it doesn’t help mentally or physically."

Despite the disappointment of exiting the tournament, Fery can look back with considerable pride on a fortnight that marked several career milestones.

After getting into qualifying on ranking for the first time, he won three matches, all in straight sets, to reach a maiden main draw at a foreign Grand Slam before claiming the joint best victory of his career.

His ranking, which stood outside the top 500 just a year ago, is now projected to rise to approximately 150 at the end of the tournament, placing him firmly on the cusp of regular competition on the ATP Tour.

Asked what he could take from the experience, Fery stated: "A lot. Obviously tough to see it right now, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in the past two weeks.

“It’s probably my best result in my career so far and a stepping stone for 2026 and the future. When I’m fresh and playing the way I want to, I’m definitely at that level and able to compete with guys who are top 100, top 50.

“And, on the other side of things, when I am tired and physically struggling, obviously weaknesses come out and my opponent today managed to show them. But it’s also good to feel you have lots of things to improve even when you make a good result like this."