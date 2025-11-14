Carlos Alcaraz says regaining World No 1 spot from Jannik Sinner ‘means the world to me’
- Carlos Alcaraz has secured the year-end World No 1 ranking for the second time in his career, following his achievement in 2022.
- He clinched the top spot by defeating Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals in Turin, marking his third victory of the week.
- Alcaraz reclaimed the No 1 position ahead of rival Jannik Sinner, who was also competing for the coveted ranking.
- The Spaniard admitted that the year-end No 1 felt "really, really far away" at the start of the season due to Sinner's strong performance.
- Alcaraz stated that achieving the year-end No 1 “means the world to me”, having fought "toe to toe" with Sinner for the spot in the latter half of the season.