British world champion to fight on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard
- Caroline Dubois has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), ending her deal with Boxxer.
- She is set to defend her WBC women's lightweight title against Camilla Panatta on 19 December.
- The fight will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul's bout with Anthony Joshua at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
- The entire event, including Dubois's title defence, will be streamed live on Netflix.
- Dubois stated her ambition to become the face of women's boxing, joining other prominent female fighters under the MVP banner.