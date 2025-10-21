Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Champions League goal glut as PSG, Barcelona and PSV secure big wins – and Haaland scores again

Haaland is now 10th on the all-time Champions League goalscorers list
Haaland is now 10th on the all-time Champions League goalscorers list (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Manchester City secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal, with Erling Haaland scoring his 53rd Champions League goal, placing him 10th on the all-time list.
  • Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in a match where both teams played with 10 men for almost an hour.
  • PSV Eindhoven delivered a 6-2 defeat to Napoli after coming from a goal down, with Dennis Man scoring twice for the Dutch side.
  • Barcelona achieved a dominant 6-1 win against Olympiacos, featuring a hat-trick from Fermin Lopez and two goals from Marcus Rashford.
  • Other notable results included Borussia Dortmund beating FC Copenhagen 4-2 and Inter Milan securing a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise.
