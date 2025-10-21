Erling Haaland hits another Champions League milestone and PSG in seventh heaven

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland moved into the top 10 Champions League goalscorers with yet another strike as Manchester City won 2-0 at Villarreal.

Captain Bernardo Silva was also on target at the Estadio De La Ceramica as he followed up the Norwegian's early effort with a powerful header before half-time.

City were not at their fluent best and their Spanish hosts gave them some uncomfortable moments, particularly in the second half, but a second victory in the league phase did not seem in doubt.

Haaland's 16th-minute goal was his 24th in 14 outings for club and country this season and extended his goalscoring streak to 12 matches. It was also his 53rd in the Champions League, lifting him to 10th on the all-time list at the age of just 25.

City grabbed a deserved lead when Savinho played a nice ball to Rico Lewis and he swivelled sharply in the area to tee up Haaland for a simple tap-in.

Villarreal had a good spell in response but City City doubled their lead five minutes before the interval as Savinho whipped in a cross and Bernardo Silva headed in powerfully at the near post.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland moved into the top 10 of the all-time Champions League scorers’ list ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain scored three times in seven minutes at the end of a rollercoaster first half on the way to crushing Bayer Leverkusen 7-2, after both teams played with 10 men for almost an hour.

Topping the league phase table after three matches, PSG, whose Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele scored on his comeback from injury, took a seventh-minute lead through Willian Pacho's far-post header.

Leverkusen had the chance to level with Alejandro Grimaldo's 25th-minute penalty but the Spaniard hit the post. It got worse for the hosts when captain Robert Andrich was sent off for elbowing Desire Doue in the 32nd minute but PSG went down to 10 men themselves when Illia Zabarnyi felled Christian Kofane to give the hosts another spot-kick.

Aleix Garcia equalised but Leverkusen's joy only lasted three minutes with Doue putting the visitors back in front before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 3-1 with a shot off the post and Doue struck again to virtually ensure a third straight win in the competition for PSG this season.

open image in gallery PSG demolished Leverkusen ( Getty Images )

Nuno Mendes slotted home to make it 5-1 in the 50th minute before Garcia pulled a goal back four minutes later but Dembele scored in the 66th minute with an easy tap-in and Vitinha completed the rout.

PSV Eindhoven’s Dennis Man scored twice as the home side handed Napoli a 6-2 thrashing after coming from a goal down to get their first win in this season’s Champions League.

Scott McTominay put the Italians ahead in the 31st minute but the Dutch champions swept into a 2-1 lead within seven minutes as Alessandro Buongiorno put the ball into his own net and then Ismael Saibari scored on the counter-attack.

After half-time Man netted twice and although Napoli’s Lorenzo Lucca was sent off 14 minutes from time for dissent, McTominay scored their second in the 86th minute from a corner.

But straight from the restart Couhaib Driouech set up substitute Ricardo Pepi to score with his first kick of the game and within a minute Driouech got one himself with a thumping strike at the end of a series of swift one-touch passes.

open image in gallery Dennis Man scored twice as PSV thrashed Napoli ( ANP/AFP via Getty Images )

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha scored in each half as they overcame conceding an own goal to comfortably beat FC Copenhagen 4-2, while Francesco Esposito made up for an earlier horror miss to score his first Champions League goal in Inter Milan’s 4-0 thumping of Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels.

A Fermin Lopez hat-trick and two goals from Marcus Rashford powered Barcelona to a crushing 6-1 victory over Olympiacos, who were left fuming over a controversial sending off for Santiago Hezze as he earned a second yellow card despite barely touching his opponent’s face but no VAR review was allowed for a second booking.

And there was also red-card drama as Joao Correia was sent off inside four minutes but his Pafos side still grimly held on for a 0-0 draw away to Kazakh outfit Kairat.

Additional reporting from Reuters