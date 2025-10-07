Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charles Leclerc offers frank admission about Ferrari’s season

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take part in F1 test for Ferrari in Barcelona
  • Charles Leclerc declared Ferrari are now "solidly the fourth quickest team" in Formula One, expressing disappointment with their current performance.
  • Ferrari remain winless after 18 races this season, a stark contrast to McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, who have all secured at least two victories.
  • Despite the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's struggles persist, with Leclerc achieving five podiums but Hamilton yet to secure a top-three grand prix finish.
  • In Singapore, both Ferrari cars underperformed, with Leclerc finishing sixth and Hamilton demoted to eighth following a late brake issue and penalty.
  • Leclerc attributed their decline to Mercedes making a significant step forward that Ferrari failed to match, anticipating a "long end of the season" with six races remaining.
