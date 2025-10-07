Charles Leclerc offers damning verdict of Ferrari F1 in 2025: ‘I was expecting more’
While McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes have all won at least two races, Ferrari remain winless this year
Charles Leclerc did not pull any punches when declaring that Ferrari are now “solidly the fourth quickest team” in Formula One.
Despite the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton, forming one of the sport’s quickest partnerships alongside Leclerc, Ferrari have struggled immensely this season.
The Scuderia are winless after 18 races, with a solitary victory coming for Hamilton in the sprint race in China, while McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes have all won at least two races. Leclerc has registered five podiums, while Hamilton is yet to register a top-three grand prix finish.
In Singapore on Sunday, both Ferrari cars struggled compared to other frontrunners. Leclerc came home sixth, with Hamilton demoted to eighth from seventh after receiving a five-second penalty because a late brake issue resulted in numerous track limit violations.
"I was expecting more pace for the rest of the race, which was not the case,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 afterwards.
“Unfortunately, we are now the fourth team and solidly the fourth team. Quite far behind the top three.
“Mercedes managed to do the same step that Red Bull did five, six races ago, four races ago, whatever. And now they've managed to do that step.
“We didn't manage to do that, so it is going to be a long end of the season."
George Russell claimed his second victory of the season for Mercedes in Singapore, while Max Verstappen has won four races for Red Bull this year.
Leclerc and Hamilton now have six races left to try and claim a victory this season. Ferrari’s last winless campaign was in 2021, with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the driver pairing.
Leclerc is currently fifth in the drivers’ championship, 48 points ahead of Hamilton in sixth. The next race is the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (17-19 October).
