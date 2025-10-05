Martin Brundle mistakes Lewis Capaldi for his brother in hilarious F1 grid moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Brundle mistook Lewis Capaldi for the singer’s brother in a hilarious conclusion to his F1 grid walk in Singapore.

Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Brundle, known for his amusing encounters with celebrities on the grid, spoke to the likes of comedian Jack Whitehall and Haas driver Ollie Bearman on the grid on Sunday.

Yet right at the end, Brundle thought he had spotted Scottish singer Capaldi, only for his brother to reply: “Martin, I’m his brother!”

Both brothers then appeared side-by-side as the trio laughed about the mistake, with Capaldi telling Brundle: “Very nice to meet you, big fan... I’m here to support McLaren.”

Brundle then unintentionally shunned Capaldi’s offer of a handshake, with the singer laughing to the camera as he shook his own hand.

Brundle, a former F1 driver himself, is known for his sometimes awkward encounters with drivers and celebrities on the grid before races.

Brundle, who was shunned by Usher in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, had a run-in with Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard last year in Monaco, saying “I’m in charge here”, when trying to conduct an interview with the France and Real Madrid star.

In Brazil in November 2023, Brundle bumped into American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and an odd interview occurred, in which the American rapper fiddled with Brundle’s poppy, asked him to play the air guitar and put his thumb down to the camera at the end.

Brundle also briefly encountered Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas in 2023, with the NBA legend simply saying “Lewis Hamilton baby”.

Brundle also endured hilarious encounters with DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams in Miami in 2022, as well as a slightly frosty exchange with Cara Delevingne at Silverstone two years ago, in which the model refused to talk to the broadcaster.

George Russell won the 62-lap grand prix, with Max Verstappen in second and Lando Norris completing the podium. Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished fourth and was unhappy after Norris’s first-lap overtake.