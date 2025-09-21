F1 standings after Azerbaijan GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri’s title charge survived a first-lap crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix without major damage as rival Lando Norris could finish only seventh.

A second crash of the weekend for Piastri ended his 34-race streak of finishing a Grand Prix within five corners and threw the door wide open for McLaren team-mate Norris to make major inroads into his championship lead.

But Norris started sluggishly and overtaking was at a premium during the 51-lap on Baku’s windy streets, meaning he could only take six points out of Piastri’s title lead which stands at 25 with seven rounds remaining.

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen breezed to a commanding lights-to-flag victory, blasting away from the line and winning by 14 seconds to claim successive victories and close within 69 points of Piastri.

Here’s how the standings look after the Azerbaijan GP

F1 driver standings after Azerbaijan GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 299 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 212 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 165 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 121 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 78 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 31 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings after Azerbaijan GP

1. McLaren - 623 points

2. Mercedes - 290 points

3. Ferrari - 286 points

4. Red Bull - 272 points

5. Williams - 101 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 62 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points