F1 news LIVE: Sainz reacts after claiming podium before Hamilton this season
Follow F1 reaction after the Azerbaijan GP with Verstappen winning and Sainz on the podium
Oscar Piastri’s title charge survived a first-lap crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix without major damage as rival Lando Norris could finish only seventh.
A second crash of the weekend for Piastri ended his 34-race streak of finishing a Grand Prix within five corners and threw the door wide open for McLaren team-mate Norris to make major inroads into his championship lead.
But Norris started sluggishly and overtaking was at a premium during the 51-lap on Baku’s windy streets, meaning he could only take six points out of Piastri’s title lead which stands at 25 with seven rounds remaining.
Pole-sitter Max Verstappen breezed to a commanding lights-to-flag victory, blasting away from the line and winning by 14 seconds to claim successive victories and close within 69 points of Piastri. George Russell finished second, with Carlos Sainz securing his first podium for Williams in third.
Carlos Sainz beats Lewis Hamilton to first F1 podium with new team in 2025
Carlos Sainz beat Lewis Hamilton to an F1 podium finish in 2025 on a memorable day for Williams in Azerbaijan.
After a terrific qualifying performance, Sainz lined up second on the grid alongside pole-sitter and eventual race winner Max Verstappen in Baku.
While Mercedes cleverly opted to go long on their one-stop strategy for George Russell, resulting in the Brit finishing in second place, Sainz held off the challenge of Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes to finish third – Williams’ first podium in more than four years.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:
“We cannot be satisfied with eighth and ninth. We started behind Norris and we finished behind him, which is the reality of this track.
“We had an issue with Charles’ engine which we will now investigate and, even if it was marginal, it was enough to prevent him from being able to overtake in a straight line, which explains why we were stuck behind Lawson.
“The main regret is for yesterday, because we had the pace to do a much better job in qualifying and that’s where the weekend got away from us. It’s encouraging that the pace was there, but frustrating that we did not capitalise on it because you have two parts of the job: one is pure performance and the other is your execution.
“In terms of performance we made a step forward after Spa, but to be P10 and P12 yesterday was not what we expected. Now we need to understand what we could have done better, because we made some mistake, some poor choices.”
Kimi Antonelli, after finishing fourth:
“Today was a much better grand prix than I've had in recent races. That said, I am still slightly disappointed that I wasn't able to get myself on the podium.
“We were closing in on Carlos (Sainz) in the final few laps, but I just couldn't quite find the pace to get within DRS range and then attempt an overtake. He did a great job so congratulations to both him and Williams.
“Whilst I was hoping for more, today was still a decent result and with George in second, a good day for us as a team. We gained a lot of points on Ferrari which is a positive and moved back into second in the Constructors' Championship.
“The pace across the field is tight but hopefully we can carry the momentum from here in Baku into Singapore in two weeks' time.”
Lando Norris reacts to missed opportunity in Azerbaijan: ‘I’m doing the best I can’
“I wanted to do better today, I needed to do better yesterday,” Norris said.
“I felt like I was close to maximising today. It didn’t maybe look like it from the outside, but we struggled with the pace.
“If I started second, I think I would have finished second.”
George Russell reveals he was close to pulling out of Azerbaijan GP after illness
George Russell admitted he nearly did not compete at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after overcoming illness to finish an impressive second.
The Mercedes driver missed Thursday’s F1 media day and was battling an infection throughout the weekend.
Russell qualified fifth on Saturday and delivered another superb display in the race, with a solid long first stint allowing him to leapfrog Williams’ Carlos Sainz and finish behind race winner Max Verstappen.
“I was pretty glad when I saw the chequered flag, to be honest. I was fortunate — I felt much better today than I felt on Friday and Saturday,” Russell said.
Oscar Piastri on F1 championship battle:
"I guess it is what it is, I'm not too concerned about that. For me, I'm solely focused on myself and what I can do to improve.
“There's still a long way to go and if you have good or bad weekends, the championship is far from over."
Piastri’s gap to Norris is 25 points - and to Verstappen it’s 69 points.
Lando Norris says it was 'impossible to overtake'
"I did the best I could yesterday and today, the opportunities are there every weekend. Every race I didn't win was an opportunity missed, so of course today I wanted more,” he said after finishing 7th.
"I couldn't do anything more today, it was lost yesterday because of going out a bit early, not doing the best lap and we maybe could have gained a couple of positions.
"It wouldn't have changed anything today, it was just impossible to overtake. The pace was alright today when it needed to be, I did a long stint on the medium [tyre]. Things could have been a little bit better, but if there was anything I could have changed, probably not."
Lewis Hamilton, who finished eighth:
On his race: “Not good. We were slow. Disappointing result. To feeling so optimistic after practice, felt so good in the car, but we went in the wrong direction.
But the ultimate pace wasn’t there. Qualifying was obviously key. Happy to move forward from 12th but don’t really care for that position.
“We’ll internally go and have a look at what would’ve done differently, it’s something we need to work on. I felt like I made progress today, out of our cars, it was decent. But the others were just rapid, an unusual Baku race where overtaking was difficult.”
“Definitely disappointed to come away with nothing.”
Oscar Piastri on his retirement:
"It was certainly not my finest moment, just anticipated the start too much and a silly, simple error with that really.
"With the crash I just didn't anticipate the dirty air in the way I should have. I clearly went in to the corner way too hot and that was that.
"The grip level was low but I should know that, so I'm certainly not blaming it on anything other than myself. I didn't make the judgement calls that I needed to at the right time and that is obviously disappointing."
