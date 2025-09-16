Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has raised the prospect of competing at next year’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring event after obtaining the required licence to race at the famous German track.

The four-time F1 world champion, who has expanded his sim-racing team this year with an eye on competing in GT3 endurance racing, completed a convoluted process over the weekend to obtain the DMSB Nordschleife A permit.

The 27-year-old, after passing theoretical and driving tests, can now race at the 12.94-mile track, known as “The Green Hell”, and could feature at round nine of the NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) a week on Saturday (27 October). Verstappen is yet to confirm his participation.

However, further ahead, Verstappen could now seek a place at the prestigious 24 Hours of Nurburgring event next year (16-17 May), particularly given it falls on a weekend with no F1 race, in between grands prix in Miami and Canada.

Speaking after obtaining his A-permit, Verstappen said: “I really enjoyed myself, but that’s always the case around here. It was good to drive stints in the race with traffic, both with faster and slower cars.

“There was also a ‘code 60’ race neutralisation, double waved yellows and a standard yellow flag. I drove in the wet, the dry and in mixed conditions.

‘I’ve gained experience in where the grip is and isn’t and completed a start procedure. It was really good to gain more experience on this circuit.”

Verstappen raced in a detuned Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 CS on Saturday, completing the required 14 laps before handing the car over to his teammate, Chris Lulham. As a result of not having the A-licence, which limited his horsepower, he was passed by several cars at the start despite earlier qualifying sixth in his class.

Max Verstappen is looking to race in GT3 racing at the Nurburgring in the future ( Getty Images )

However, Verstappen was technically meant to complete laps in two different cars, but the second car was unable to take to the start line after a crash earlier in the day. Nonetheless, a special committee had the final say and granted the Red Bull F1 driver the coveted A-permit, meaning he can race at the Nurburgring in the future.

The Dutchman also had to complete theoretical lessons, including e-learning and take on specialised advice from an instructor. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher called the whole process “embarrassing”, but Verstappen completed what was required of him.

The Dutchman added: “It’s challenging and today we saw that some parts of the track were dry and other parts wet.

“The track surface also differs around the circuit, which makes it difficult to string a lap together, but it’s also what makes it special. To contest a 24-hour race here, in a GT3 car, would be amazing.”

Verstappen, who won the last F1 race in Monza, is back in action in Formula One this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.