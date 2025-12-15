The next Luke Littler? Charlie Manby, 20, dazzles on his World Championship debut
- English darts star Charlie Manby, 20, won on his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace on Monday afternoon.
- Manby, who is 166th in the PDC world rankings, beat 26th seed Cameron Menzies in a final-set decider.
- Manby kept his cool to secure a 3-2 victory as he moved into the second round.
- Manby has been compared to reigning world champion Luke Littler, and he broke Littler’s development tour record earlier this year when he produced a three-dart average of 130.70 in a match in Milton Keynes.
- Manby’s opponent, Cameron Menzies, was furious after losing and cut his hand open when he punched a table in frustration.