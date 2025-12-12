Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Humphries declares ‘war’ on Littler in battle for World Championship glory

Luke Humphries (left) in action against Luke Littler (John Walton/PA)
  • Luke Humphries arrives at Alexandra Palace for the World Championship with strong confidence, believing his current form is superior to when he won the title in 2023/24.
  • He acknowledges the significant challenge from Luke Littler, whom he beat in the 2023/24 final, but who has since taken Humphries' No 1 ranking and won numerous other major trophies.
  • Humphries describes their rivalry as a “war”, stating that this World Championship will be crucial in determining who remains the sport's dominant player for the foreseeable future.
  • While other top players like Michael van Gerwen are contenders, the tournament is widely anticipated as a showdown between Humphries and Littler, who have dominated the sport over the past two years.
  • The World Championship features a record £5m prize fund, with £1m for the winner, highlighting the sport's recent cultural and commercial explosion and increased public recognition, largely driven by the Humphries-Littler rivalry.
