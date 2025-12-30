Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chelsea end 2025 on sour note as Maresca’s side drop points at home

Chelsea stumbled again as they were held by Bournemouth
Chelsea stumbled again as they were held by Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
  • Chelsea were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, extending their dismal run to just one victory in seven matches.
  • All four goals arrived in a chaotic first half, with David Brooks putting the visitors ahead early on.
  • Cole Palmer swiftly equalised from the penalty spot, and Enzo Fernandez then put Chelsea in front with a rising finish.
  • Justin Kluivert restored parity for Bournemouth before the interval, ensuring Chelsea's lead was short-lived.
  • The result highlighted persistent frailties within the Chelsea squad and led to criticism of manager Enzo Maresca, particularly after the substitution of Cole Palmer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in